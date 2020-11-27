MOBERLY - The old junior high school building in Moberly was acquired by the city back in July.
The building opened in 1930 and acted as the junior high school for almost 70 years. It has been vacant since 1997, however that may not be the case for much longer.
The City of Moberly has worked with ND Consulting on plans to convert the building into affordable housing for senior living.
Moberly City Manager Brian Crane said the building is important to locals.
"We have a lot of citizens who went to school there or their family went to school there. They just remember the property itself being an asset to the community," Crane said.
In October, the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation selected the Moberly building for the "Places in Peril" list.
"Places in Peril is mainly a media campaign aimed at signaling the last call for historic resources that might otherwise be lost," according to MAHP Executive Director Bill Hart.
ND Consulting worked with the Horizon Group before Moberly acquired the property back from Horizon.
The consulting group applied for tax credits to work on the building. This is not the first time they've applied for the tax credits, but they are optimistic this request will be successful.
"We don't take no for an answer very well. We have a lot invested and quite frankly I want to be positive for the City of Moberly," ND Consulting Partner Ken Nuernberger said.
ND Consulting should find out about their tax credit status before the new year. If they receive the tax credits, they will begin construction soon afterwards.
"We will move as quickly as possible to get that building under construction and then it will take a little less than a year to build," Nuernberger said.
City Manager Brian Crane said the plan is for between 47 and 50 apartments for affordable senior living.