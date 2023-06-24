COLUMBIA - The Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri and City of Refuge hosted a celebration for World Refugee Day on Saturday, June 24.
“We are thrilled to celebrate with our refugee friends,” said Debbie Beal, Executive Director for City of Refuge. “Columbia is blessed by the incredible courage and resilience of our neighbors who have been forced to flee oppression around the world. It’s our great honor to walk with them and recognize their contributions to our community as they navigate a new way of life.”
World Refugee Day is an international event designated by the United Nations to honor refugees annually on June 20.
This event is open to the public, and admission is free. There will be food-trucks, for attendee's to purchase food. The event will also include free samples of catered food as well.
“This celebration is a significant event for our community because it raises awareness of refugees, shifting the narrative and breaking down barriers to become a visual representation of a community interwoven,” said Lacy Stroessner, Director of Refugee Services for Catholic Charities. “It’s a sobering fact that there are over 108 million forcibly displaced persons worldwide — a number we can’t even really understand — but we can celebrate the newcomers who have resettled and made a new home in mid-Missouri, honoring their courage, listening to their stories, and welcoming them with open arms.”
Members of the community can come to 1769 West Ash Street at the MU Health Care Pavilion from 5-8 p.m.
Family-friendly activities will be featured, like: bounce houses, face painting and henna booths, performances of cultural music and dance, community partner resources booths, and more.
The City of Refuge and Catholic Charities are accepting donations, which will go to helping Refugees in mid-Missouri settle and acclimate to a welcoming community. You can text "WRD23" to (573) 464-3239 or visit the organization's websites to make your donation.