COLUMBIA - City of Refuge raised $80,060 in December to beat its donation goal of $65,000 in the annual CoMoGives campaign. The organization was also ranked the No. 1 charity on the CoMoGives website.
It is the organization's second year in a row for beating its donation goal, but it's the first year it was ranked the top charity in Columbia. There were 248 total donations from the community.
City of Refuge Director of Development Dan Szy said the charity is thankful for the overwhelming support from the community.
"Columbia keeps showing that this is a community that loves refugees, that has open arms to welcome people who are escaping war and violence and persecution and other countries," he said.
Szy said the money helps prepare the organization for what 2023 has to offer.
"We saw last year that there were a lot of global crises that we didn't anticipate," Szy said. "We've already begun to serve refugees who've come here from Ukraine, for example. So we are going to be prepared to expand our programs and to serve more people."
The charity has consistently served over 1,200 refugees each year from multiple areas across the world. More specifically, it has seen a lot of refugees from Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Africa and Afghanistan.
To better accommodate and support these refugees, City of Refuge moved to a new location in October 2022, which Szy says gave the charity room to add new programs.
One of these additions is the new City Boutique that opened last November. The boutique is open to the public and is filled with extra donations from the community that were not needed, but appreciated.
The boutique runs on a name-your-price basis, which is used to fund staff members and programs at the center.
The other side of the boutique houses the wardrobe, which is the designated section for refugees.
"Our refugee friends come, and free of charge, take the clothing that they need, as well as basic needs ... take one item per category," Szy said.
For 2023, the organization is also planning on adding an artists and entrepreneurship center to help refugees develop marketable skills to start their own business. Currently, the center has a sewing studio available for use, and it hosts a cake decorating class there as well.
One notable business that started from this program is the Tiger Chef Restaurant.
Other new programs that will start this year are a garden and a preschool. According to Szy, the garden was a gift from a family on the southwest side of Columbia who operated their 31-acre property as a retreat center.
Szy said City of Refuge was happy to accept the gift and is working toward getting it up and running.
"We're working with CCUA [Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture], to find what are the ways that families who want to have garden plots can take advantage of that property, know what kind of soil is there, and again, have stuff not only for their family, but things that they can sell and take to market," Szy said.
On the CoMoGives leaderboard, City of Refuge ranks above The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, which came in at No. 2 and We always Swing Jazz Series, which came in at No. 3. However, they find it important to donate to all charities in Columbia and have a history of helping other charities itself.
When their partner, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO), had to temporarily close down due to severe weather damage a few weeks ago, City of Refuge stepped up.
According to a press release sent out Friday morning, City of Refuge Executive Director Debbie Beal said she was happy to help and the location was fitting.
"The timing is perfect – the portion of our facility that faces East Walnut Street will eventually become our preschool, but for now it is the ideal space for Catholic Charities to serve clients who both our organizations care so much about serving well," she said.
The temporary hub will serve as a temporary administrative location for CCCNMO's Refugee Services program starting Monday, Jan. 9. The hub is located next to the City of Refuge, on East Walnut Street.
Anyone interested in volunteering with or donating to the charity, can do so on their website.