COLUMBIA - As result of international events, there are many people who want to seek asylum in the United States.
City of Refuge, a non-profit organization in Columbia, has the mission of helping refugee and immigrant families get acclimated, contribute and succeed in American society.
The organization helps these families by providing basic needs (like food, water and clothes), counseling and professional development.
"I think the impact [of the organization] is helping our community understand the value that these refugees and immigrants add to our community. Getting that message out is, is extremely vital," Director of Refugee care Barry Stoll said. "Just being a neighbor, being a good neighbor, helping people who are in desperate situations around the world and being a friend to them being a helping hand, making them feel welcome and helping them succeed."
While City of Refuge accommodates for multiple people from multiple countries, they have been well aware of the Haitian earthquake that killed nearly 2,000 people and is displacing thousands, as well as the recent Taliban threat in Afghanistan.
"That's a very, very tragic situation over there. We've seen the footage. Both of those situations are tragic. The process of letting people, refugees to come over is a very lengthy process. So as far as the likelihood of a new wave of refugees coming in the near future, especially all the way to to Missouri, probably won't happen real soon," Stoll said. "However, we are here to help them if they do make it here. We're not involved in the whole immigration process. But if they do come into our community, we're prepared to help them any way we can."
Debbie Beal, executive director of City of Refuge, says that while the U.S. might be an end goal for many refugees around the world, Americans can learn a lot from them.
"I believe that as much, as Americans, to learn from these other countries and cultures as we have to teach them," Beal said.
