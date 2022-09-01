COLUMBIA - City of Refuge announced a campaign Wednesday to help raise money to renovate a new facility for use by resettled refugees.
Refugee services will begin on Oct. 10, with a brand new preschool program planned to launch in fall of 2023 as well, according to a press release.
The new facility, located at 10 North Garth Avenue and 2 East Walnut, will be triple the size of City of Refuge's current office.
“The move allows us to serve more people and to meet the growing need for helping refugees in our city. And, instead of just serving them, we believe there is real opportunity to celebrate them," Executive Director Debbie Beal said. "With a storefront to share more of our friends’ giftings and skills in the community, with more volunteer opportunities to walk alongside our new neighbors, and with a sign shining high into the skyline - Columbia can truly be a City of Refuge.”
With a $300,000 gift from Veterans United Foundation, City of Refuge has already received gifts and pledges worth one-third of its campaign goal of $3 million.
To participate in the campaign, donors may send checks to 7 E. Sexton Rd., Columbia MO 65203 or give online.