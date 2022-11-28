COLUMBIA - City of Refuge had the grand opening Monday of its boutique which sells donated items. All of the proceeds from the shop go back to the City of Refuge's work with refugees.
"The money you spend at City Boutique will make a difference in the lives of real people," Debbie Beal, executive director of City of Refuge, said. "Real people with real needs that come into our office every single day."
The items sold in the shop do not meet the immediate needs of the refugees served by City of Refuge.
"You can see some items here that are holiday items or Mizzou-logo items, things that we just know over the years, are just not something the people we serve are going to want," Dan Szy, director of development for City of Refuge, said. "But, we do know that they are things people in the community really want."
Szy said with the new building, City of Refuge saw an opportunity to engage with the community in a new way.
"We wanted to open up our space to have people in and buy those items just in time for the holidays," he said.
The long-term goal for the shop is to also carry artisan items made by the refugees. City of Refuge currently offers sewing classes and hopes to offer the opportunity to sell some of the items created in 2023.
Szy said City of Refuge was happy with the turnout for the opening and called it "a busy morning" with people in the community coming to the shop.
"I've been a supporter of them for a long time," Paula Vanlandingham, a shopper at the opening, said. "I’ve worked in the refugee resettlement community in the past and I’ve worked with a lot of the school programs locally as well, so I was really excited to come check this out and support them."
City Boutique is located at 10 N. Garth Avenue and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.