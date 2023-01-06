COLUMBIA — After the temporary closure of its Columbia location, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) has found a temporary hub for operations with the help of City of Refuge.
Over the holiday break, the Catholic Charities location in north Columbia sustained heavy water damage from water lines that froze and burst.
Executive director of City of Refuge, Debbie Beal, said she immediately saw the opportunity of providing spaces to Catholic Charities as beneficial.
“When Catholic Charities called with the news of their dilemma, we were grateful that we could help,” Beal said in a press release. “The timing is perfect – the portion of our facility that faces East Walnut Street will eventually become our preschool, but for now it is the ideal space for Catholic Charities to serve clients who both our organizations care so much about serving well.
The temporary hub will serve as an administrative home-base for CCCNMO's Refugee Services program starting Monday, Jan. 9. The hub is located next to the City of Refuge, 2 E. Walnut Street.
Both organizations share the goal of helping refugees find security and have great experiences as they overcome obstacles while navigating their new lives in mid-Missouri.
“We are grateful for the partnership with City of Refuge, and I think it is incredibly fitting for both of our agencies, as City of Refuge often provides care for refugees in Columbia after Catholic Charities exhausts our abilities to do so as the local resettlement agency for mid-Missouri,” Ken Palmero, director of refugee services at CCCNMO, said.