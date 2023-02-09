COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge is planning to build a new preschool after it was named one of 35 nonprofits statewide to share a $7.2 million grant from the Missouri Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).
"We're so thankful to the Economic Development of the State of Missouri for the help that we're going to receive [to renovate this building[ which will become our hub for early childhood education in Columbia," Dan Szy, director of development at City of Refuge, said.
City of Refuge will take over the building on the corner of Garth and Walnut Street, which is in the same lot as its existing headquarters. The Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri currently occupies the building with its refugee and immigration services department due to water damage at its original building.
Szy said this new preschool will serve more than just youth refugees.
"We'll have refugee children and other children from the community here, having a cross cultural experience, preparing for primary school and learning English language skills," he said.
City of Refuge has been granted $240,000 through 50% tax credits. Only registered organizations and businesses can qualify for the tax credits, and Szy added that he is excited to engage with new partners through that.
City of Refuge is aware of the very high demand for preschool in Columbia, Szy said.
"We're glad that this is going to be a pioneering model that we want to see grow over time," he said.
The organization plans to renovate the sprinkler system, flooring, and masonry within and outside the building. What is currently a parking lot on the east side of the structure will be turned into a playground.
City of Refuge is also updating its heating and cooling system in their existing main building with the funding. The project, including the new preschool, is expected to be completed by September of this year.