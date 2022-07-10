SEDALIA - The intersection of E. 16th St. and S. Ingram Ave. will be closed part of this week to repair failed stormwater pipe under the roadway.
The intersection will close at 7 a.m. July 12 until 5 p.m. July 14.
The work will consist of replacing the large storm pipe under the roadway and restoration of the asphalt roadway. Travelers routinely using this intersection will need to find alternative routes to their destinations during this construction period, according to the City of Sedalia.
Residents who park along the curb in the affected area will need to find alternate parking either on side streets or off the alley during this period.
The work is weather permitting.