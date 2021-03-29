STURGEON — The City of Sturgeon announced boil advisories for several parts of the city:

  • East Benson starting at Fairgrounds Rd. to the end of the black top
  • All of North Joann
  • West Smith from North Joann to the corner of North Turner
  • Corner of West Proctor and Fairgrounds Rd. to the corner of West Smith and North Joann
  • Corner of West Harris and Fairgrounds Rd. to the corner of North Turner
  • Corner of West Stone and Fairgrounds Rd. to the corner of North Wentz
Sturgeon boil advisory

The highlighted roads show those under a boil advisory

The advisory is expected to be in place from 12:45 p.m. on March 29 until 12:45 p.m. on March 31 or until further notice.

