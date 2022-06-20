MID-MISSOURI — City offices and other public services are closed or delayed as a result of the federal Juneteenth holiday Monday.
Columbia and Jefferson City both held events in honor of Juneteenth, including a parade and other community gatherings to bring residents together.
Juneteenth recognizes the day that Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas with the news that Civil War had ended and all slaves were now free. Juneteenth became a national holiday last year under the Biden administration.
Here's a list of the closures happening across Mid-Missouri.
City Offices
Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton city offices are closed Monday. Administrative offices for the Fire and Police Departments will also be closed. Emergency services will still be available.
Trash Collection
Residential curbside recycling and trash will not be collected and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. The landfill will also be closed Monday.
Public Transit
Go COMO, Columbia’s public transit system, will not operate. Parking enforcement will be suspended Monday, according to a press release from the City of Columbia.
Post Office
Mail will not be delivered on Monday. USPS post offices will also be closed.
A limited number of UPS Store locations will be open. UPS will pause domestic and international shipping on Monday, except for its Express Critical customers.
FedEx is running on its regular schedule.
MU Health Clinics
Most MU Health Care clinics will be closed on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Mizzou Urgent Care, all Mizzou Quick Care locations, as well as University Hospital will still be open.
Mizzou Urgent Care and all Mizzou Quick Care locations inside Hy-Vee stores will be open normal hours on Monday, June 20. But both will have modified hours, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the actual holiday, Sunday, June 19.
Recreation
Columbia's Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) will operate at reduced hours on Sunday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ARC will operate at normal hours on June 20. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.