The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022.
According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation's Activity and Recreation Center will close early at 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve; and will open on Monday, Jan. 2.
Moreover, the Jefferson City Police Department is encouraging travelers, drivers and passengers to buckle up whenever they're on the roads. Additional officers will be deployed to enforce traffic laws and ensure everyone is being safe.
In a news release from JCPD, the department reminded drivers to have a designated safe and sober driver.
JCPD said for those celebrating the holiday to be mindful of their surroundings and be considerate of others on the roads.
All Jefferson City offices, including the Jefferson City Animal Shelter and municipal court, will be closed on Jan. 2 in observance of the holiday.
Instead of meeting on its usual day, the Jefferson City Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. Meanwhile, the Columbia City Council voted to cancel its Jan. 3 meeting. The council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for its only meeting for the month of January.
Trash collection will not be affected in either Jefferson City or Columbia the week of Jan. 2 through Jan. 6. However, the yard-waste drop-off site at 2417 Southridge Drive in Jefferson City will be closed on Jan. 2, and in Columbia, the landfill will also be closed on Jan. 2.
All Go COMO and Jefferson City buses will not operate on Jan. 2. Downtown Columbia parking meters will not be enforced on Jan 2.
Though Columbia said in a news release both the police and fire departments will be closed, emergency services will be available.
Officials recommend calling ahead to verify any other city facilities and programs' hours.