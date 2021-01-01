BOONE COUNTY - The City of Centralia is experiencing a city-wide power outage due to inclement weather.
The power outage was reported on the city's Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. In the post the city says most of the issues are caused by tree limbs breaking due to the ice.
The City of Centralia says electric crews are working to fix the outages. The city is asking residents to call the Centralia Police Department non-emergency number (573) 682-2132 if there are other power outages or downed power lines.
We have a crew in Centralia and will update this story once the outage is resolved.