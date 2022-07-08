COLUMBIA - The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) is asking the acting Boone County prosecuting attorney and the only declared candidate to succeed him to join the pledge to not use their resources to prosecute people who seek, provide or support abortions.

MOCLA sent out a press release Friday stating more than 80 prosecuting attorneys around the nation have signed a joint statement.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell already signed the joint statement and Jean Peters Baker, prosecuting attorney of Jackson County, made a similar pledge back in May.

Currently, under Missouri law, it is illegal to have an abortion in Missouri except in cases of medical emergencies.

Gov. Mike Parson made the proclamation declaring the law shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to the procedure was released.

Missouri's "trigger law" - Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act - states, "Any person who knowingly performs or induces an abortion of an unborn child in violation of this subsection shall be guilty of a class B felony, as well as subject to suspension or revocation of his or her professional license."

Health care providers could not only lose their license, but be looking at jail time as well.

Dan Viets is a local attorney and the president of MOCLA. Viets said the statute does not protect women or those who assist with abortion services.

"What our state law says now is that women or people who seek abortions will not be prosecuted for conspiracy. That is the only thing they're protected from," Viets said. "There are various other charges that obviously and easily could be filed."

Prosecuting attorneys around the nation are signing the joint statement. The statement is a pledge "not to use the resources of their offices to prosecute people who seek, provide or support abortions."

MOCLA is asking the acting Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Nick Komoroski and the only declared candidate to succeed him, Roger Johnson, to make that pledge.

MOCLA believes there are "limited resources of police, and prosecutors should not be used to investigate or prosecute people who seek or obtain an abortion, nor those who assist them."

MOCLA said it is completely legal to make a commitment publicly to not pursue cases that deal with abortion because prosecuting attorneys are able to choose which cases to prosecute. Viets said prosecuting attorneys have a lot of power.

"They have the very important discretion simply not to prosecute," Viets said. "That's true in every single case that's brought to them. They're never obligated to prosecute a case, it is always a choice within the discretion of each prosecutor."

Viets explained the process of how these abortion cases get brought to the prosecuting attorney.

"It begins with an investigation by the police," Viets said. "The police bring their report to the prosecutor, they may or may not arrest their suspect in the meantime. What generally happens is the prosecutors receive a report from the police, and then they choose whether or not to proceed on that report."

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at protecting abortion rights in response to SCOTUS' landmark decision. It prompts Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to take steps to ensure access to abortion, including FDA-approved medication abortion and expanded access "to the full range of reproductive health services." Those services include "emergency contraception and long-acting reversible contraception like intrauterine devices (IUDs)," the fact sheet said. Biden asked the Justice Department to do "everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their rights." Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which covers Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas, applauded Biden's order. “Today the President reaffirmed what we have always known to be true: reproductive health care including abortion should be safe, legal, and accessible,” Emily Wales, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said. KOMU 8 called and emailed Komoroski and Johnson for comment, but has not heard back at the time this story was published.