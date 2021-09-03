JEFFERSON CITY - Following the removal of an LGBTQ history exhibit from the Missouri Capitol, the Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) has adopted a resolution condemning this action.
The group said in a press release that it is considering litigation to seek a court order restoring the exhibit.
The Parks and Historic Sites division of the Department of Natural Resources installed the exhibit entitled, “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights.” The exhibit was supposed to remain up until the end of the year.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources didn't confirm who made the decision, though the DNR is not responsible for the museum.
A rep from the museum said they removed the exhibit because it did not go through the required approval process, which requires activities at the museum to be coordinated with the Board of Public Buildings.
Republican State Rep. Brian Seitz, of Branson, said he complained to the museum and thinks his call was part of ending the exhibit. Seitz told KOMU 8 he was concerned about the timing of the exhibit.
"What was the purpose of putting that display up at this time period when we'd be having school children soon visiting the Capitol. was that an age-appropriate display to be having at the Capitol at this time?" Seitz said.
Dan Viets, an attorney who heads the Board of Directors of MOCLA, said the organization is considering undertaking litigation about the issue.
"The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits content-based discrimination," Viets said. "That is precisely what is taking place in regard to the removal of this historical exhibit.”