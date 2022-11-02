COLUMBIA - Police shut down part of Clark Lane near Hanover Boulevard Wednesday just after 5 p.m. due to an "incident."
Columbia police taped off part of Lighthouse Car Wash, which is on the corner of Clark and Hanover. Officers were also marking bullet casings on the ground.
A Dollar General employee told a KOMU 8 reporter he heard gun shots and called police.
Police Sgt. Robert Fox said two cars were involved in a "gun battle," including a green, four-door vehicle and a black, four-door vehicle. One suspect was shooting a pistol and another was shooting a rifle, police said.
About 10 officers were on scene.
BCJC: Clark Ln near Hanover closed due to police incident. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) November 2, 2022
Boone County Joint Communications urged drivers to use a different route.
CPOD says the investigation is ongoing.