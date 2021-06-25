BOONE COUNTY − A Clark woman died after a crash in Boone County on Thursday morning.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says Betty Smith, 88, was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 63 at Route CC around 11:30 a.m.

Her vehicle struck another vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Wesley Odden, and came to a rest in the median. Odden's vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway. 

Smith was transported via EMS to University Hospital. She was later pronounced dead. Odden faces minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt. Both vehicles were totaled.

