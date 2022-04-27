MONITEAU COUNTY — A Clarksburg man was arrested on Friday, April 22, after Moniteau County deputies determined that he stole a truck and three shotguns.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Office contacted the Moniteau County Sheriff on Friday with a report that a pickup truck was stolen overnight in the county and driven to Clarksburg. According to a news release, the truck was left near an abandoned vehicle, which was owned by Daniel K. Purnell, 35, of Clarksburg.
Cooper County deputies said there were three shotguns inside the truck before it was stolen.
Moniteau County deputies located the truck on Pam Jones Road in Clarksburg. The truck was returned to its owners, but the three shotguns and other items were missing.
Deputies went to Purnell's home in Clarksburg, where he initially refused to come to the door. Deputies later gained consent from Purnell to search his home for the stolen guns.
During their search, deputies found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia inside his home, according to a news release.
Deputies also said they found one gun buried under insulation behind a false wall in Purnell's attic. The other two guns were recovered inside a regular wall, and the other stolen items were behind another false wall near the kitchen.
Purnell was arrested and taken to the Cooper County Jail on a bond of $110,000.
He is charged for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of theft of a firearm, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and the possession of a controlled substance.
At the time of his arrest, Purnell was on probation for previous drug charges.
Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley commends deputies from both counties "for their work and cooperation on this case." Wheatley said strong relationships between sheriff's departments are critical to solving cases in a timely matter.