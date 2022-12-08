COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin.
Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
Martin told KOMU 8 that the "issue" was with "a person who made a threat that they would harm themselves or others."
Martin said the person was in the parking lot, and the Columbia Police Department was called to help.
Martin was not able to confirm if the person had a weapon or if the person went to MACC.
KOMU 8 will update this story when more information is released.