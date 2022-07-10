COLUMBIA - Deep cleaning and surface sealing of the 10th and Cherry parking garage in downtown Columbia will begin July 12.
Columbia Public Works staff will clean the garage located at the corner of South 10th Street and East Cherry Street.
Barricades will be posted on the second level to close floors to all traffic and parking. Parking permit holders will be allowed to access parking spaces on the first floor, but hourly parking will not be allowed in the parking garage for the duration of the maintenance.
A sealant will be applied after each level has been fully cleaned. Cleaning and sealant application on the upper floors is scheduled to be completed by July 14.
Staff will begin to clean surfaces between the South 10th Street entrance and the second floor on July 14. Entry and exit will only be allowed on the Hitt Street side of the parking garage. Parking permit holders will be given access to the spaces located on floors two through four, and hourly parking will continue to not be allowed anywhere in the parking garage.
Maintenance on the lower floor is scheduled to be completed by July 16.
Even if the work is not finished, normal public parking will resume in the parking garage July 16.