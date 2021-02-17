COLUMBIA- As winter weather and snow pile up, cleaning up sideways and roads bring new challenges.
One of those challenges is making sure fire hydrants are visible for firefighters.
The Division Fire Chief of Jefferson City Jason Turner stressed the importance of keeping the fire hydrants visible.
"It's probably the second most important thing we have on the fire scene besides the men putting the fire out," Turner said. "What we need with our residents with the snow build up, whether you're cleaning off your driveway or you notice the fire hydrant within your neighborhood is obstructed. We just ask that you go off and clean about 3 feet around it."
Assistant Chief of Boone County Fire Prevention Gale Blomenkamp also stressed the importance of the fire hydrants being cleared.
"We can do a lot of things, and we can fight a lot of fire. But we can only do that if we have water," Blomenkamp said.
Keeping those fire hydrants visible is vital in the case of emergency.
"Seconds count, and we need those hydrants very quickly, and with the snow covering them, it is a big challenge," Turner said.
While the fire hydrants may be extra work, Chief Blomenkamp just asks for a small favor.
"If you have a fire hydrant near where you are shoveling snow, try to throw it the opposite direction so that fire hydrant is visible and accessible during these types of weather," Blomenkamp said.