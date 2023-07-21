FULTON − Some residents in Fulton will receive a credit on their next utility bill due to a clerical error involving billing rates, according to Friday press release from the city.
Utilities Superintendent Darrell Dunlap was conducting a standard review of city policies and procedures when he noticed the error, the release said.
“Our goal is to provide excellent service to our utility customers,” Dunlap said. “That means ensuring that accounts are being billed correctly and addressing it quickly if an error does occur.”
The average amount residents will receive is $4.85, according to the release. Affected customers will be notified that the amount will be applied as a credit to their account.
Fewer than 15 large and industrial customers were also affected, and the city is in the process of contacting them and distributing refunds.
An external audit firm recommended policies for the city to adopt to prevent an error like this again. The city said it's currently working on implementing those policies.