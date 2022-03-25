Client-choice food pantry opens for Cole County residents

JEFFERSON CITY - The charitable services arm of the Diocese of Jefferson City hosted the grand opening of its food pantry on Friday.
The event premiering the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri food pantry gave Cole County residents the chance to get food and access a community resource fair. Third party agencies were also there to inform and provide residents with resources.
Dan Lester, the executive director at Catholic Charities, said the pantry will serve residents with a unique, client-choice experience.
“It really helps enhance and focuses on people’s inherent dignity,” Lester said about the method.
The client-choice approach will allow residents to choose what products they will take home, rather than receiving a pre-selected assortment of food. The method gives people room for agency in matters of amount and preferences, Lester said.
Operations at this pantry are also point-based centered, meaning that people are assigned a point value based on household size and composition.
Points give people the opportunity to shop until they are all expended, compared to other pantries where people are limited to come in only a certain number of times.
“This isn’t a model where people can just come once or twice a month,” Lester said, “As long as they have points available to them, they can continue to come in."
The pantry is located at 1015 Edmonds Street, where it is surrounded by more than 400 units of affordable housing provided by the Jefferson City Housing Authority. These units are home to people in need of community resources like these.
“It’s nice to go through here and find all the resources people need,” local resident Peggy Ledbetter said.
The grand opening brought health care providers and social service agencies through a community resource fair. Lester said including these groups into the opening was a good way to help residents have a holistic view of their overall health.
“Any time a community can find space where you can embed social services right into a neighborhood, that’s always really really important,” he said.
Catholic Charities is also emphasizing cutting down waste by demonstrating how to use certain items. The pantry features an on-site demonstration kitchen that showcases possible uses for different foods.
The pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.