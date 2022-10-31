COLUMBIA - The Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders is hosting a trick-or-treat event for clinic patients Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The event is open to all patients, staff and the public. The afternoon will feature candy stations throughout the clinic, where children may trick-or-treat.
Office Supervisor Carly Fugat says this event was created as a less stressful option for clinic patients to enjoy a typically stressful holiday.
"This is a familiar place for some of these patients, so they are used to coming here," said Fugat. "They know our staff, they know what to expect when they get here. Sometimes it's a comfort for them."
Fugat has been working at the clinic for 11 years and took over the trick-or-treat event when she was hired. Her favorite part is still seeing the children dressed up and in the Halloween spirit.
"They're excited to tell us about their costumes. It's a time that we get to see them in a different light," said Fugat. "I would welcome anyone to come out and just kind of join in the fun."
As homes begin to welcome trick-or-treaters Monday evening, Fugat warns that some of the most common Halloween triggers for neurodivergent children include loud noises and seeing frightening masks.
She says to combat this, neighbors should be as patient and welcoming as possible.
"I think just have a good time with them. You know, have fun, be welcoming, be that smiling face, so they want to come trick-or-treating for you."
For those interested in learning more about making their home inclusive this Halloween, Fugat says to check out their podcast "Supporting the Spectrum...Halloween." It can be found on most major streaming platforms.