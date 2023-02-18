COLUMBIA — A Columbia health clinic that provided critical care for people with HIV closed this week, leaving some patients and workers devastated.
Trey Busch worked at Spectrum Health Care as a part-time receptionist and interim clinic manager. He also received treatment for HIV as a patient at the clinic. On Saturday, Busch collected items from his office when he spoke to KOMU 8.
"When you have a chronic condition, your provider is your lifeline," Busch said. "They give you your medication, make sure you're good."
Spectrum opened as the Regional AIDS Interfaith Network in 1992, according to its website. The clinic's opening occurred at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, when the disease was still highly stigmatized.
Busch said the clinic was a safe-haven for patients, many of whom were low-income and faced issues relating to homelessness.
"That connection has now been stripped from the patient to the provider," Busch said.
A single piece of paper now hangs on the clinic's front door in all capital letters: "Due to financial hardships, Spectrum Health Care is closed until further notice."
Employees say the closure means patients will miss out on critical health care that's difficult to find in mid-Missouri.
Lola Wobken worked at Spectrum for over five years and was the clinic's nurse.
"A lot of primary care physicians don't take anyone with HIV," Wobken said. She said patients can spend months on a waiting list to see a new doctor.
Additionally, Wobken and Busch said some patients are still waiting for STD test results. They are concerned patients might unknowingly infect others because they don't have test results.
"Our big concern is patients not getting that care now," Wobken said. "And that STI's will rise in our area."
Wobken was both Busch's colleague and health care provider.
"I have the opportunity to talk to Lola because I was her co-worker," Busch said. "But the rest of the community that suffers chronic condition(s) that she treats, they just got a family member ripped out of their kitchen and didn't get the chance to say goodbye."
Wobken and Busch learned found out the clinic was closing Thursday. At first Busch said he thought the email was a joke.
"This was my dream job," Busch said. "I get to go to work and talk all day to people, I get to help people."
Busch and Wobken said they are worried patients will struggle to find a new health care provider.
"I've been traumatized by it because it was basically an overnight process," Wobken said. "They (management) did not give us ample time to talk to our patients. You know, we can't call and do referrals to other providers."
KOMU 8 reached out to clinic management and has not heard back yet.
Busch said Spectrum will continue to operate it's housing program, which helps homeless people with HIV find a place to live.
Even so, Busch said he can't replace what he found at Spectrum.
"I felt like I finally found a place I belonged," Busch said. "That's what it mean to work here."