COLUMBIA - Winter weather early Friday prompted some school districts and organizations to cancel classes for the day.

The following schools and districts are closed Friday, Jan. 15: 

  • Morgan County R-2
  • Williams Center in Mexico
  • Morgan County R-1
  • Mexico Public Schools
  • Camdenton R-3 - buildings closed, virtual learning only
  • Cooper County R-4
  • Osage Head Start
  • E.W. Thompson State School
  • Prairie View State School
  • Prairie Home R-5
  • School of the Osage
  • Higbee R-8
  • College Park Christian Academy
  • Cole R-5
  • Countryside Nursery School - afternoon class cancelled

The following organizations have cancelled for Friday, Jan. 15:

  • VFW Post 2654 Bingo Night in Moberly

