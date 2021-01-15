COLUMBIA - Winter weather early Friday prompted some school districts and organizations to cancel classes for the day.
The following schools and districts are closed Friday, Jan. 15:
- Morgan County R-2
- Williams Center in Mexico
- Morgan County R-1
- Mexico Public Schools
- Camdenton R-3 - buildings closed, virtual learning only
- Cooper County R-4
- Osage Head Start
- E.W. Thompson State School
- Prairie View State School
- Prairie Home R-5
- School of the Osage
- Higbee R-8
- College Park Christian Academy
- Cole R-5
- Countryside Nursery School - afternoon class cancelled
The following organizations have cancelled for Friday, Jan. 15:
VFW Post 2654 Bingo Night in Moberly