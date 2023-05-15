Due to expected rain, work on East Walnut Street between North College Avenue and Old Highway 63 North has been moved to later this week.
Work was set to begin Tuesday, May 15, but instead the road will close at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 18 for construction.
Christensen Construction Co., a contractor for the City of Columbia Public Works, will begin asphalt overlay work on East Walnut Street.
The road is scheduled to reopen by 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, weather permitting
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible, to find different routes and to expect delays.
North William Street and Ripley Street will remain open to both northbound and southbound traffic.