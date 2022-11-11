COLUMBIA − The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) is asking for the public’s help after a man broke into their shelter Wednesday night.
The unidentified man cut through two chain-link fences to gain access to the interior of the shelter, according to CMHS.
The man was seen on security footage walking through the kennel area with a flashlight. CMHS said it appears he was looking for a specific dog.
The suspect never entered the lobby of the shelter where the motion detectors are located and did not activate the alarm system, CMHS said.
Staff learned of the break-in the next morning when they arrived at the shelter.
“This was a very scary situation, and we are just grateful that no one was harmed,” CMHS Executive Director Julie Aber said. “The safety of our animals and staff remains a priority."
According to CMHS, no animals or staff were harmed at the time of the incident.
If you have any information, CMHS asks you to contact the Columbia Police Department at 311.