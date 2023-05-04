CMHS offers pet adoption special in effort to 'empty the shelter'

COLUMBIA − The Central Missouri Humane Society is offering an adoption special in an effort to clear its kennels.
CMHS says it is struggling with kennel space for new animals entering the shelter.
From now until May 15, the shelter is offering a special: Adult dogs six months and older are only $25, and adoption fees for adult cats six months and older have been waived.
All animals will be sprayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption.
The "Empty the Shelters" special is part of a national adoption event, in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, according to a news release from CMHS.
For more information on how to adopt, visit the CMHS website or call the shelter at 573-443-7387. Information on the shelter's fostering program can also be found on its website.