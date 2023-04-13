The man charged with the involuntary manslaughter of a Central Methodist University football player will have his case moved to a different county.
Kundarrius Taylor received a change of venue Wednesday, which will move the case from Howard County to Cooper County, according to online records.
Taylor is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.
Taylor was originally charged with first-degree murder in August 2022 after his roommate and CMU football player, Torrance Evans, was found dead from gunshot wounds after an argument between the two in their house, according to court documents. It was reported that the two had not been getting along in the month leading up to Evans' death.
Taylor was released on a $250,000 bond in January. He will return to court for a hearing at 9 a.m. June 12 at the Cooper County Courthouse.