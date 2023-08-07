COLUMBIA − Among Columbia City Council's busy agenda Monday night, a coalition of concerned residents proposed a new electric rate plan for council members to review.
On June 20, City Council approved a nearly 7% increase in electric rates for users. The decision was based on the increase in operation and maintenance expenses, the need to maintain cash reserve levels, and ensure adequate debt coverage for the entire city's Water and Electric fund.
The main reason for the proposal, according to the Columbia Fair Electric Rate Coalition, is that the current plan puts a higher burden on low-use customers and businesses, and lower rates for high-use customers.
"Large users are actually getting a decrease under the current structure that was passed. We are proposing that everybody pays 7.3%, so it doesn't matter what your usage is based on the rates prior to the July 1 [start date]," Jim Windsor, a member of the coalition and also a retired assistant director for Columbia Utilities, said.
Windsor said he believes this plan has a good middle ground between what's best for the city and what will provide relief on users.
"We've discussed, we've reviewed paperwork and came up with an alternative to what we believe will provide the city with the same amount of revenue but doesn't put on the burden to the low-use customers," Windsor said.
The city still uses an old meter system that doesn't accurately measure consumption rates between rate classes, according to Windsor. However, the city is implementing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in the next few years to accurately assign cost allocation.
Windsor said until the infrastructure is readily available for users, the coalition believes it's fair for council to implement a flat increase for everyone.
Also on the agenda, Council heard some of the following public hearings:
FY Annual Budget for the City of Columbia
In the proposed budget, the city expects to spend $533 million. Some of that money will go to the expansion of social services.
$500,000 for a warming shelter and year-round services provided by Room at the Inn and more than $225,000 for Turning Point to provide drop-in services for the homeless.
The city will also launch a new department to address housing directly.
This was the first of three public hearings. The next one will be Aug. 21 and the third hearing will be Sept. 5.
Parks and Recreation Fees
The Parks and Recreation Department evaluated existing fees and proposed fee increases for various recreation programs and rental facilities.
The proposed fee changes are based on market research, recovery goals, and internal staff review. If the plan is approved, it's expected to generate an additional $190,000 per year in revenue for the Parks and Recreation Fund.
Renovations to the Ashley Street Center
Public Hearing for the renovation and improvement of the Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. It serves as the Room at the Inn shelter.
An interested parties meeting was held July 25, 2023. The total estimated construction cost for this project is $453,000 with funding coming from previously allocated general fund revenue.
For a full list of the agenda click here.
And if you missed Monday nights meeting, you can watch the recorded meeting on the city's website.
This story and headline have been updated with additional details.