COLUMBIA − Among Columbia City Council's busy agenda Monday night, a coalition of concerned residents will propose a new electric rate plan for council members to review.
On June 20, City Council approved a nearly 7% increase in electric rates for users. The decision was based on the increase in operation and maintenance expenses, the need to maintain cash reserve levels, and ensure adequate debt coverage for the entire city's Water and Electric fund.
The main reason for the proposal, according to the Columbia Fair Electric Rate Coalition, is that the current plan puts a higher burden on low-use customers and businesses, and lower rates for high-use customers.
"Large users are actually getting a decrease under the current structure that was passed. We are proposing that everybody pays 7.3%, so it doesn't matter what your usage is based on the rates prior to the July 1 [start date]," Jim Windsor, a member of the coalition and also a retired assistant director for Columbia Utilities, said.
Windsor said he believes this plan has a good middle ground between what's best for the city and what will provide relief on users.
"We've discussed, we've reviewed paperwork and came up with an alternative to what we believe will provide the city with the same amount of revenue but doesn't put on the burden to the low-use customers," Windsor said.
The city still uses an old meter system that doesn't accurately measure consumption rates between rate classes, according to Windsor. However, the city is implementing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in the next few years to accurately assign cost allocation.
Windsor said until the infrastructure is readily available for users, the coalition believes it's fair for council to implement a flat increase for everyone.
Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting can be streamed on the city's website.
