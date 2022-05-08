JEFFERSON CITY - Cold Stone Creamery is just one of the various businesses that have been struggling with supply and worker shortages.
The owner of Cold Stone in Jefferson City said for four to six months, they were unable to get most of their supplies to serve people.
"We couldn't get our logo, paper cups," Buddy Scott, owner of Cold Stone, said. "We couldn't get out logo shake cups. We had to outsource them from any place we could just to get a plastic cup for drink cups and paper cups to serve out. And crazy as it sounds, we couldn't even get spoons."
He said it has been a difficult adjustment to make.
"It's tough because you have to look in other places to get stuff that you normally would get from your warehouse, and your warehouse can't get it," Scott said. "We have to outsource to Sam's or Walmart or wherever we can find whatever we need."
These shortages started having a big impact after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"All the way since COVID, from plastic cups to plastic silverware," Scott said.
The store increased their prices to account for the shortages. The owner said part of the price increase is because the store is paying people more.
"Minimum wage has gone up so drastically, we've has to increase the prices because we've had to increase our salaries," Scott said.
According to Scott, this increase is probably 10% across the board.