COLUMBIA - As winter weather sweeps across mid-Missouri, some Columbia residents are dealing with the aftermath of frozen pipes bursting in their homes.
University of Missouri student Jay King said a frozen pipe burst in his off-campus apartment in an email sent to the KOMU 8 newsroom.
King said the busted pipe caused icy water to flood his apartment.
“I noticed that water was pouring from the bedroom ceiling, damaging everything in its path,” King said. “Within minutes, the downpour flooded the entire bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom, hallway and laundry space.”
When the water was shut off, King said fans were brought in by maintenance staff and the water soaked drywall was removed from the residence. Still, he said the situation has left him with no hot water or electricity in his main living spaces.
Crockett Crossland, a floor supervisor at Westlake Ace Hardware in Columbia said if your pipes do freeze, immediate action should be taken.
“Please do not leave them unattended,” Crossland said. “A heat gun, a hair dryer, a space heater – all of these things can be used to unfreeze pipes in a trailer. In a residential home, it is a little bit harder; you can leave your cabinets open, you can let water drip.”
Crossland said he’s had more customers asking how to insulate their homes’ pipes. He said acting proactively to protect your pipes will mitigate the risk of a pipe burst.
“You just try to keep as much preventative maintenance on them as possible so you don’t have to go into actual frozen pipe maintenance,” Crossland said.
To prevent frozen pipes, Crossland said homeowners should check their foundation for holes, air leaks and loose mortar. He also suggested using straw for those with exposed sewer lines or water meters and heat tape for any exposed pipes.