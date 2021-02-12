COLUMBIA - Ice floes formed in the Missouri River just as temperatures dipped low enough to make anyone want to stay inside.
The brave few who get to the banks of the Missouri River in the peak of a cold snap, like the one experienced in mid-Missouri this week, are greeted with the sight of miles of slushy, frozen "pancakes" doting and sometimes overtaking the river.
#Pancakes anyone? River variety. What the . . . @BehrndtRachel will fill you in tonight at 6PM on @KOMUnews THIS IS COOL! Best show in #CoMO and it's mostly free, save for a couple gallons of gas. pic.twitter.com/c5QFNGzg1X— Major King (@AirMajorImages) February 12, 2021
These ice formations are described as pancakes or lily-pads, but they are actually formed by super cold air mixed in with the water, forming ice needles in the water that stick together - forming slush.
That slush starts to form together and the current spins it to form these doughnuts that roll down the river and crash into each other. Some of the floes we see here could be forming in South Dakota or Nebraska and some may be being formed right here in Missouri.
"This stretch of the Missouri River is is kind of unique, it's a very large river," Executive Director at Missouri River Relief Steeve Schnarr said. "It's free flowing, and it's that free flowing river that creates these ice sculptures, the big round donuts and these kind of towering blocks of ice."
Schnarr said these floes are something he looks forward to every year.
"I love coming down to the river when the ice is flowing because just that sound and all the visual painting that the river is doing as the ice is forming and moving," Schnarr said. "It just really is active and it draws you in."
You've GOT to love a good #GoPro #timelapse! We're talking "pancake ice" on the MO River tonight on @KOMUnews They grow up to 10 feet wide and are formed how? Head on down to Cooper's Landing or Eagle Bluffs and check it out! #cheapdate #ValentinesDay #nature pic.twitter.com/KsUJ8WKrSx— Major King (@AirMajorImages) February 12, 2021
In the past, these formations caused big problems. In 1915 in St. Louis, ice would build up on the banks of the Missouri and Mississippi River up to forty feet high and destroying fleets of boats.
That kind of destruction hasn't happened in recent years, and now the floes float along the Missouri River, making a soft slushing sound as they brush against each other.
"When you stop and listen, you can hear all of that moving water and moving ice, it's really entrancing," Schnarr said.
People aren't the only people who enjoy the floes. Schnarr said eagles will often perch on the floes while migrating further south for the winter.
"They really congregate here because water is frozen further up north, so they're kind of moving down here where they can find open water to fish," Schnarr said.
For those who love the river, these below freezing temperatures are something to look forward to and capture on drones and cameras.
In the past, mid-Missourians used the ice for their businesses, including a now-closed brewery in Wilton, Missouri. The brewery would harvest the ice to brew the beer.
"People were always kind of finding ways to work with whatever the river had to throw at them.," Schnarr said.
To check out the floes before they move downstream and met away, river hobbyists recommend Eagle Bluffs Conservatory and Cooper's Landing as ideal spots to watch the ice floes float by.