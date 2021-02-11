COLUMBIA - Thursday is the start to a very cold weekend in mid-Missouri. As temperatures are expected to go down to minus 3 degrees this weekend, the weather can lead to some car troubles.
The cold weather can hurt a car's battery when left outside overnight. This can lead to the car not starting right as you head out the door.
The service manager at Custom Complete Automotive in Columbia explained how prevention is key to avoiding problems.
"Before it gets too cold make sure you check your alternator and your battery because it's better to prevent a problem from happening rather than dealing with it," Joe Weaver said. "If you have a concern on any belts or your battery charge the cold will just make that worse."
A slow starting engine could be a sign to check a car's battery. The cold weather may worsen the battery the longer it's left outside.
"Cars don't like cold weather but they're designed to operate in cold weather," Weaver said. "Anything that's not right will just be worsened by the cold."
If the car just won't start in the morning after a long night outside, here are some tips on what to do before getting a ride:
- Make sure everything is turned off. Car accessories like the radio, heat and headlights use power that may be draining your battery.
- Check the battery cables aren't loosened. Any corrosion or debris build up can prevent your battery from starting.
- Jump start the car. Attach jumper cables to a car with a good battery while car engines are off to try and start the car.
Over 45 vehicle crashes have occurred in mid-Missouri in the last two weeks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. This comes after an increase in snow coverage across the area.
Weaver recommends prepping your car before heading out in the winter weather.
"Bring a snow scrapper, gloves, clothes and snacks because you'll never know when you're stranded on the interstate," Weaver said.
Other items that are recommended to keep in your car during the winter are a flashlight, first aid kit, blankets, jumper cables and bottled water. You can find the most up to date weather maps on KOMU.com.