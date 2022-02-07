MORGAN COUNTY − A Cole Camp woman was killed and a Cole Camp man was injured in a head-on crash Monday morning.
Patricia Ives, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 50, just half a mile east of Highway 5.
The report said Ives was a passenger in Philip Wellington's Ford Escape. While traveling westbound and passing another vehicle, Wellington's SUV struck a truck head on.
Wellington was flown to University Hospital by MU Air for moderate injuries, the report said.
The truck's driver, Eric Friedly, 40, had minor injuries and was transported to Bothwell Hospital.
Ives, Wellington and Friedly were not wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.