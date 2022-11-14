COLE COUNTY — Cole County Public Works announced Monday it has recently acquired a speed radar trailer to be used for "speed control" on county roadways.
According to a news release, the trailer was funded by the Cole County Sheriff's Department. Officers will reportedly conduct patrols while the trailer is placed alongside different county roads.
“Speeding is the number one complaint we get from citizens regarding roadway safety in their neighborhoods,” Public Works Director Eric Landwehr said. “Studies show that motorists will drive at a speed they are comfortable with but sometimes that can be unsafe especially in residential areas. Having the speed radar trailer out on our roadways will help people realize how fast they are going.”
Cole County Public Works said the current plan is to rotate the trailer around the county approximately every two weeks. Higher compliant areas will be the primary focus but the trailer can be expected to be anywhere in the county at any given time. The trailer will notify oncoming cars of their speed and will flash red and blue if they are traveling at a rate higher than 5 mph over the posted speed limit.
Residents are encouraged to reach out to Cole County Public Works with any questions.