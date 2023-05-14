LOHMAN - An all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday morning sent four juveniles involved to the hospital, according to a Cole County Emergency Medical Services news release.
The crash happened on Terrace Drive in Lohman shortly after 3 a.m. Cole County deputies were first to arrive at the scene and reported finding multiple juveniles needing medical care. According to the news release, the location was in a remote area and far from paved roadways, limiting ambulance access. Officials sent out a request for ATVs from the Cole County Emergency Response Team, as well as the Jefferson City Fire Department and Osage Ambulance District.
Four juveniles were sent to University Hospital in Columbia; their current condition is unknown. Three other juveniles were evaluated on the scene and released to their legal guardians, according to the news release.