Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&