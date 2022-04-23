JEFFERSON CITY − The first phase of a project to improve three highly-traveled bridges along U.S. Route 50 near Jefferson City will begin Monday.
Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin work on the eastbound Route 50 bridge over the Osage River.
The will work from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. One lane of the bridge will be closed while work takes place.
Traffic delays are possible in the work zone. MoDOT appreciates the patience of motorists and encourages all drivers to stay focused on the road, obey all traffic signs, and watch for workers on the road.
Emery Sapp and Sons was awarded a contract for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late May.
The contract also includes rehabilitation of the westbound Route 50 bridge over the Osage River and the eastbound Route 50 bridge over the Moreau River.