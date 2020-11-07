JEFFERSON CITY – Community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the Cole County bicentennial.
A ceremony was held outside the Cole County Courthouse where a new monument was installed to commemorate the county’s 200 years.
Presiding Cole County Commissioner, Sam Bushman, explained the county has a rich history which presents unique reasons for celebrating it.
“Cole County is older than the state of Missouri," Bushman said. "Missouri's bicentennial is next year. So, you know, we’re kind of the big brother of the state of Missouri. So we want to show them how to do it."
As a commemoration to Missouri’s establishment as the 24th state, a unique version of the American flag was also presented at the ceremony.
“Today, our color guard is going to raise the 24-star flag," Bushman said. "We are going to fly that from our courthouse flagpole the whole year of 2021."
Cole County residents came to view the ceremony, and one resident explained why he chose to attend and celebrate.
“It’s my favorite place," resident Quentin Wade said. "I went to high school here, I joined the Marine Corps here, most of my other family and ancestors are here."
Bushman also explained that the bicentennial celebrations won’t end just yet. Nov. 16 marks Cole County’s 200th birthday where another ceremony will take place at the Katy Trailhead.