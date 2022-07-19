COLE COUNTY- Roads throughout Cole County will be chip sealed beginning Monday, July 25.
The roads to be chip sealed include: Meadows Ford Rd, Walnut Acres Rd, Zion Rd, Oakridge Rd, Tanner Bridge Rd from the spur south, Tanner Bridge Road Spur, Giggins Creek Rd, Busch Rd, Upper Bottom Rd, and Profits Creek Rd.
Chip sealing is a surface treatment that will fill cracks in the road and prevent water from leaking into the road structure.
Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the work zones. The motoring public is being asked to avoid these areas and use alternate routes for the next couple of weeks while crews are working.