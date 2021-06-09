COLE COUNTY - While attempting to pass another vehicle, a 19-year-old driver struck another vehicle causing serious injuries.
According to a Missouri State Highway crash report, Zion Strickland was driving northbound on Route B, South of Schulte Lane around 9:24 a.m. Tuesday. He struck 31-year-old Haylee Smith's car, who was driving southbound, causing her car to overturn on its top. Strickland's car traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence.
The crash reports states both drivers and the passenger in Smith's car, Lexis Strutton, were wearing seatbelts. MSHP Troop F said it was "another example of seatbelts saving lives."
Both cars were totaled, but everyone survived the crash. The three were sent to University Hospital in Columbia. Strickland suffers from moderate injuries while Smith and Strutton suffer serious injuries.
These pictures are from a crash yesterday on Route B in Cole County.Thankfully, everyone was wearing their seatbelt and survived. Another example of seatbelts saving lives. Crash information can be found at the link below.#BuckleUp https://t.co/OssAR2NEMK pic.twitter.com/un9nZtfh21— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 9, 2021