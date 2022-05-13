COLE COUNTY − A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rock Bridge and Frog Hollow Road in Cole County left a Nebraska man dead and his passenger in serious condition Friday.
Early Friday morning, Omar Mendez Lopez's vehicle traveled off to the left then moved too far to the right side of the road, according to a highway patrol crash report.
This caused the car to hit a sign and two fences, and Lopez was ejected from the car.
The Cole County EMS pronounced Lopez dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
His passenger, Eddy Reyes, of Jefferson City, was left in serious condition. EMS transported Reyes to University Hospital in Columbia.