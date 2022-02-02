Cole County crews deal with ineffective snow treatments

COLE COUNTY - Cole County Public Works has a full team of plows on the roads to take on the snow, but drivers in the area might not see bare pavement until Friday.
"This is the first time in 14 months we've actually been completely staffed. That's been due to labor shortages and COVID," Road and Parks Superintendent Bryan Boyce said.
Now, they're operating with a full staff of 30. That includes 23 plow drivers, along with seven mechanics and office staff.
However, even a full staff, drivers can't get passed roads packed with this much snow.
"You're going to be able to expect to drive on snowpack roads today. There's there's nothing that we can do to get it down to bare pavement," Boyce said. "Salt is ineffective below 20 degrees, and we really need some sunshine in order to help it."
Just because the roads look like they're covered in snow instead of ice, doesn't mean they're still not dangerous to drive on. If it's absolutely necessary to drive, Boyce encourages people to treat these roads with as much caution as possible.
"When you're on a snow packed road, it's just like it was covered with ice," Boyce said. "It's extremely slick."
In terms of which roads will be plowed first, Cole County Public Works has two levels of priority. Out of the 475 miles of roads in its jurisdiction, snow crews will take on all paved roads first. The second priority is the 150 miles of gravel roads in the county.
The roads inside Jefferson City limits will be handled by Jefferson City Public Works, rather than Cole County.
However, Boyce doesn't expect most roads to be cleared until Friday.
"If they live on a residential street, please park in your driveway. It's extremely hard for our plows to navigate down that street with cars parked in the road," Boyce said.
If you must drive, he also recommends you make sure you have a full tank of gas, a bottle of water, and snacks in the car. He also hopes that drivers will be patient with snow plows, as they have a long, busy day ahead of them.
"Our guys came in at midnight, and we're not going to send them home until six o'clock tonight," Boyce said. "They're going to be on an 18-hour shift, so they're going to be extremely tired by the time we send them home."