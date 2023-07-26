COLE COUNTY − Crews in Cole County have finished cleaning a creek that was contaminated with diesel fuel earlier this week. Now they're working to make sure any contaminated soil is removed and excess fuel is vacuumed up.
About 800 gallons of off-road diesel fuel leaked from a fuel tank on the Cole County Public Works property, off of U.S. Highway 54. The exact cause of the leak is still under investigation, but Cole County Public Works Director Eric Landwehr said it occurred between a fuel tank and fuel pump.
Staff at Lincoln University noticed a fuel odor and a "pink and rainbow sheen" in a creek near its Alan T. Busby Farm Monday morning. The staff then contacted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, who contacted Cole County Monday afternoon.
"Initially we didn't think it was coming from us, based on where they were describing the issue was, but we went ahead and investigated and found it was coming from us," Landwehr said. "It was leaking out of a storm water pipe that runs throughout the property."
According to Landwehr, the fuel made it about 1,500 feet downstream.
"To the best of our knowledge, it didn't get any further down, which is fortunate," he said. "The Moreau River is not too far from here, and if it would have gotten into the Moreau River, then it goes downstream quite a ways."
Cole County staff tried to soak up the fuel in the creek before an environmental restoration and disposal company from Springfield arrived to the site Monday afternoon.
"That was fortunate having them here, immediately here, to stop any further migration of the fuel downstream, [that] was critical," Landwehr said.
Now that crews have moved beyond the creek cleaning, which Landwehr said was the number one priority, removing contaminated soil and vacuuming any fuel or water mixture that remains is the next step.
"Now we're moving to getting rid as much fuel as we can to keep it from going into the stream," Landwehr said. "It will be a process, how long it takes, we don't know for know. It's going to be determined by how much fuel actually soaked up into the ground."
There are still protective measures in place to capture any fuel that does make it downstream, but it'll be "minimal if anything," Landwehr said.
As for long-term preventative measures, Landwehr said crews will place monitoring wells into the ground so they can check periodically to see if there's still fuel leaking out.
"We won't quit cleaning this up until we're sure there won't be anymore fuel going into the stream," Landwehr said.
The Missouri DNR will later inspect the land and water for any environmental concerns.