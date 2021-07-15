JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54, near Goeller Road, for a speeding violation.
According to a press release, during the stop, deputies seized 14.5 pounds of marijuana and 142 grams of marijuana wax.
The release said one subject was arrested and taken to the Cole County Jail without resistance. He is being held with no bond for the delivery of a controlled substance.
The investigation is ongoing. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, the Sheriff's Office says.