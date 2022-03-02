LOHMAN - According to Forbes, states all across the country have reported customers dumping out Russian liquor, and in some cases this has led to the mistaken dumping of non-Russian liquor.
MU Economics Professor, Joseph Haslag, says this hostility in people boycotting Russian products should not impact the economy too much.
"I think the more significant pain is felt by the people who can't buy the stuff that they wanna buy," he said. "So this is going to hurt the Russian's more than it will the rest of the world, but it still will have impact on the rest of the world."
One local distillery in Lohman, Blacksmith Distillery, said the stores they sell to have had customers coming in thinking their vodka is from Russia, and they refuse to buy it.
The CEO of Blacksmith Distillery, Michael J. Broker, III, said they want to reassure the public their vodka is made in the United States. In fact, their vodka is made on a farm in Lohman and distributed to 30 stores and bars across the state of Missouri.
The Broker family has been selling to stores like Hy-Vee for only three years now, but the family has been distilling for 10 years.
"We've heard a few stories from some of our customers that people they know are pouring out the Russian vodka and some of them are pouring out the wrong vodka," Broker, III said.
Broker, III and his father, Michael Broker, II want the public to understand that their vodka is locally made and distributed to stores.
Michael Broker, II said their department store owner's make sure to tell customers that Blacksmith Distillery's vodka is not Russian.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"All of our vodka is made out of Missouri corn in this craft distillery," Broker, IV said.
Broker, II hopes to educate the public on this subject.
"You will find there is not a great deal of Russian vodka in the United States," he said.
According to the Distilled Spirits Council, the United States shows that only about 1.2% of the imported vodka in the U.S. is from Russia.
Haslag agrees with this statement and he said he doesn't think this anti-Russian sentiment against their vodka will impact sales too badly. He said this movement against Russian products is a symbolic gesture to support the country of Ukraine.
"Vodka distribution may take a hiccup but it's not going to be a permanent thing," Haslag said. "It shouldn't adversely affect the Russians or adversely affect the Americans," he said.
Both Michael Broker, III and Michael Broker, II said they are not too worried about losing sales because they are ensuring customers know where their spirits come from.
The family distillery said they are pushing for customers to buy local brands of alcohol, just like the ones they make at Blacksmith Distillery.