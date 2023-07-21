Cole County EMS breaks ground on new headquarters

JEFFERSON CITY − Cole County Emergency Medical Services broke ground Friday morning on its new headquarters at the corner of McCarty and Adams Street in downtown Jefferson City.

The new center will house EMS administrative staff and two advanced life support ambulances. Currently, the EMS only has one ambulance, located at Cole County Sheriff’s Office. This is the first building specifically designed for Cole County EMS.

Construction funding for the facility will be covered by federal funding and taxpayers.

“Half of this project, $2 million, is coming from the [Missouri] Department of Economic Development through a federal Community Development Block Grant. That’s our partner at the state and federal level,” Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy said. “The Cole County EMS sales tax is going to be paying for the remainder of the construction costs.”

The downtown Jefferson City area where the facility will be built is responsible for the highest number of calls in the area, according to Hoy. The area produces “over 3,600 calls a year.”

“There's plenty of time where we have overlapping calls,” Hoy said. “With a second unit here, we’ll be able to reduce response time, so we won’t be waiting for an ambulance to respond from other areas in the county.”

First responders who will work in the center, like Nathan Schmitz, says the "state-of-the-art technology” included at the center is “going to be phenomenal.”

Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater believes the McCarty Street location “made a lot of sense” because it gives first responders the ability to get anywhere in the city “very quickly.”

“We’ve been really diligent to build a station that meets our needs and functions in a way that makes [EMS responders] lives easier,” Fitzwater said. “They do work for several days at a time away from home. We want to make sure that [responders] have the comforts they need.”

The new facility is expected to be completed by fall 2024.